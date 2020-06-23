Jordan Spieth reveals adjustments to PGA Tour’s Covid-19 guidelines | Golf News





Jordan Spieth revealed adjustments to the PGA Tour’s health and safety guidelines

Jordan Spieth has confirmed that adjustments will undoubtedly be made to the PGA Tour’s safety and health protocols following Nick Watney’s positive Covid-19 test a week ago.

The three-time major champion is just a Player Director on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board, which issued a comprehensive guide for players and caddies ahead of the resumption of competitive golf earlier in the day this month.

Players already undergo numerous tests during weekly, as part of the safety and health guidelines, while Spieth hinted at further measures being put in place because of this week’s Travelers Championship and future PGA Tour events.

Spieth was the 2017 winner at the Travelers Championship

“We’re continue to make minor adjustments,” Spieth told the media in front of the Travelers Championship. “I think the idea of extra testing has come around.

“The idea of mandatory tests for anybody who was even within six feet, if they made physical contact with someone who had a confident test, making those sort of mandatory, since the testing is extremely, very easy. It goes quickly.

“It’s uncomfortable for another, but having the ability to mitigate the risk could be the number one priority. We’ve investigated having dinner options so you don’t have to go grab-to-go food, to keep the bubble even smaller.

“There are adjustments that are being talked about and they’ll be made as we move on. When we run into potentially having fans, that’ll change things up a bit, too. It’s a plan to work on every single week.”

Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage in front of the second round after testing positive for Covid-19, while 11 tests on people “who may have had close contact” with the American all came ultimately back negative.

“I think with Nick [Watney], the fact there were no other positive tests was huge, obviously,” Spieth added.

Watney is required to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days after his positive Covid-19 test

“But the idea that the systems in place allowed for him to test negative on a Tuesday, somehow contract the virus by Friday although not spread it to anybody – such as the people he is staying with – means that there clearly was something done right using what was in effect at the golf course and how Nick was approaching it.

“I know he was one of the safest individuals from day one, therefore it is kind of regrettable that it simply happened to be him.”

