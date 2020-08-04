Jordan Spieth is still searching for that elusive career Grand Slam

SAN FRANCISCO– When Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Open Championship, he was inquired about the career Grand Slam and his upcoming very first fracture at finishing it at the PGA Championship.

“It’s a life goal of mine,” Spieth stated that Sunday at RoyalBirkdale “It’s a career goal. Growing up playing golf, I just wanted to be able to play in major championships and compete with the best in the world, and things have happened very quickly. And it’s good and bad, because a lot comes with it. And a lot more attention, a lot more…”

Well, Spieth is now 0-for -3 at the PGA considering that that triumph.

The 27- year-old recognized Tuesday at TPC Harding Park that while the career slam stays directly on his radar, he does not anticipate it to include any pressure if he enters the hunt.

“It’s something that I actually desire,” said Spieth, who did tie for third last year at Bethpage. “It’s most likely theNo 1 objective in the video game of golf for me today is to attempt and catchthat It didn’t actually [add pressure] in 2015, and I had a possibility can be found in. That was most likely my finest opportunity to win it up until now, and it actually didn’t have much of an additional result on top of what a significant champion currently includes.”

The bigger discussion would be Spieth’s failure to …