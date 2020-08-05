Jordan Spieth eyes career Grand Slam ahead of PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO– It ended up being a talking point as quickly as he raised the Claret Jug in success 3 years back at Royal Birkdale.

It stays one today for Jordan Spieth: finishing golf’s career Grand Slam, with success in all 4 significant champions.

The PGA is the only competition separating Spieth from the lofty club of gamers who have actually achieved the accomplishment.

“It’s something that I really want. It’s probably the No. 1 goal in the game of golf for me right now is to try and capture that,” Spieth said Tuesday after a practice round at TPC Harding Park, where the PGA Championship begins Thursday. “I’d like to be able to hold all 4 prizes, and this is the one that is available in the method today.”

Of course, Spieth, 27, might utilize a triumph anywhere.

The latest of his 11 PGA Tour titles came at The Open in 2017, when he contributed to previous success in the Masters and U.S. Open, leaving just the PGA to finish the career slam.

Only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have actually won each of the 4 majors, with Nicklaus and Woods doing so 3 times each. Spieth would like to end up being the 6th to finish the accomplishment today.

Most would have had a difficult time thinking that he would go this long without another significant, not to mention a triumph of any kind.

“If you told me that, I’d probably say that guy is kind of a jerk and I’d walk the other way, but here we are, and I hope to end that as soon as possible,” Spieth stated.

When Spieth won The Open, …