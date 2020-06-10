Jordan Spieth chasing Ryder Cup place, with or without spectators | Golf News



















0:25



Jordan Spieth says he would choose to play the Ryder Cup in front of spectators but admits he would still want to represent his country if it absolutely was played behind closed doors

Jordan Spieth says however prefer to play the Ryder Cup before spectators but admits however still wish to represent his country if it was played behind closed doors

Jordan Spieth would welcome the opportunity to represent Team USA in a fan-free Ryder Cup, although admits the contest “wouldn’t be the same” without spectators.

Get the best prices and book a round at among 1,700 courses throughout the UK & Ireland

The three-time major champion has featured at the past three Ryder Cups but is struggling to be eligible for a Steve Stricker’s side these times, with Spieth currently beyond your world’s top 50 and without a win since The Open in 2017.

Uncertainty still remains around if the biennial contest at Whistling Straits can go ahead with crowds, with Rory McIlroy among the players to speak out contrary to the idea, even though Spieth could be happy to still play if given the chance.

Spieth won three points from his five matches during the 2018 contest

“I feel like I’m in control of my own destiny, which is great, but I’m on the outside looking in, which is a place that I haven’t been for Ryder Cups in the past,” Spieth said about his likelihood of making the team.

“As far as a Ryder Cup without fans, that would demonstrably be excessively unusual, and I think each and every player and everyone involved certainly wants them. I’d still want to play inside it, even if there aren’t fans.

“It’s still a competition, you still have your team-mates and you’re playing for your country, and there’s certainly plenty of interest in people watching it. But it would 100 per cent not be the same.”

Spieth is element of a star-studded field at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first PGA Tour event since the Players Championship was cancelled following the opening round on March 12 as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

The former world No 1 was struggling for form ahead of the enforced stoppage, with Spieth hoping the break will spark an upturn in results.

“[The break] was a strong focus of the previous few months, how do i get better physically, mentally and within the mechanics of my golfing technique, and then what’s the right process to start to place that in position?” Spieth added.

Spieth plays along side Rickie Fowler (right) and Justin Thomas during the first two rounds

“It’s not something that clicks and all of a sudden you’re just automatically the best player in the world. It’s certainly a procedure. But creating the right little habits that get me back on course was a large emphasis.

“I looked over it as a big-time opportunity for myself and did not take it lightly. I was certainly grateful for the full time. “It’s not really a positive situation in general, however for me personally, I tried to check out how can I get this to an advantage to myself.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

“I feel like I’m progressing in the right direction, and the things that I’m working on are working towards getting things looking and feeling as good as they have in the past for me. That’s different, I would say, than a lot of the last couple years where I would be working on something and it wasn’t necessarily moving in the right direction.”