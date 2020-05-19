Jordan siphoned $3bn foreign aid to offshore accounts, World Bank analysis shows – Middle East Monitor

Jordan has topped a listing of nations which seem to have siphoned giant sums of foreign aid into offshore financial institution accounts, World Bank analysis shows.

In 2018-19, Jordan obtained £2.13 billion ($2.6 billion) in foreign aid, together with £110 million ($134 million) from Britain.

According to the research, over a ten-year interval, $3.13 billion was transferred out of Jordan and into offshore accounts positioned in havens. The actions coincided with will increase in foreign aid donations.

“Our results document cleanly and robustly that aid disbursements are associated with wealth accumulation in offshore accounts,” the report reads.

Adding an estimate that a median of seven.5 per cent of aid obtained by any given nation is stolen by its elites.

The World Bank report additionally discovered that enormous sums of cash had been transferred out of Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ivory Coast and Senegal, coinciding with inflows of foreign aid.

Jordan warns Israel of large battle over annexation

Jordanian officers and media, nonetheless, have been fast to deny the allegations, in accordance to a report by the Times.

The Jordanian media circulated statements by senior World Bank official, Merza Hasan, questioning the accuracy of the report.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Adaileh, stated the report “does not include conclusive evidence of imbalances or practices that require launching investigations or efforts to recover funds. The Jordanian economy is a free economy which permits the freedom to transfer money and the movement of trade and investment,” the Times reported.

Adding, “the system controlling public funds does not allow smuggling. As for private funds, they are completely free to move in the way that their owners feel, and Jordan is a country that encourages investment and does not impose restrictions on the movement of capital.”

Despite the report, the World Bank on 28 April accepted a $20 million emergency coronavirus response aid package deal for Jordan.

In the aid pledge, the World Bank praised the Jordanian Health Ministry’s swift and efficient response to coronavirus. The worldwide organisation stated the aid must be used to strengthen Jordan’s well being care sector, in addition to mitigate towards the “economic slowdown and weaker growth prospects” on account of the pandemic.

Jordan: Call for execution of man who killed 14-year-old sister for becoming a member of Facebook