Jordan Pruitt Says Everyone Knew Lea Michele Is ‘A Horrible Human Being’ – But Not THIS Co-Star!

Apparently, “everyone” knew that Lea Michele wasn’t this kind of great person??

The hits just keep coming against the former Glee star, with multiple former co-stars and castmates continuing to speak out about how “horrible” she was to work with and the mistreatment they faced at her hand over the years.

Related: Lea DROPPED By HelloFresh Sponsorship Amid Racism Accusations

Singer Jordan Pruitt is the latest to join the bandwagon, and claims all of Hollywood knows Lea’s true colors. She shared to Twitter on Thursday:

“Everyone in Hollywood KNOWS that Lea Michele is a horrible human being …. she is a Bitch to everyone. We all know it … yawn. Moving on …”

The 29-year-old added that there surely is “much more tea where that came from,” to which a fan encouraged her in response to “put people in their place” and speak up further.

The Voice alum replied:

“Well, I lived in LA and worked there for a LONG time. I’ve seen ALOT. Comes with the territory. I’m just saying; the only thing shocking is that people are just now calling her out … bout time.”

We mean, if she really has been “terrifying” since she was 12 yrs . old, that would sound right. However, there is a large number of folks who didn’t see that side of Lea.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old received support from former co-star Iqbal Theba, who portrayed Principal Figgins on the FOX series. He tweeted out:

“Lot of people r assuming that @LeaMichele mistreated me. Let me state it clearly that I was never mistreated by her. And if some of the cast were treated badly then she has apologized for it which is wonderful. But being called a racist is too heavy & unfair a burden 4 most.. 1/2”

Interestingly enough, producer and writer Marti Noxon claimed earlier in the day this week that there have been male “bullies” and “LOTS of bad actors” on set who contributed to what we’re now hearing was an unhealthy environment to be an element of.

Theba added:

“2/2 of us, specially in these troubled times. So, please be compassionate, careful & responsible before we accuse anyone of this horrible thing called racism. I love each & everyone of my fellow cast members from our great show @OfficialGLEEtv Be safe & be well. Much love ❤️”

Iqbal’s intentions seem good here… but let’s keep in mind that his positive experience is not distributed to others who attended forward with negative ones. But over all, the voices of support in Lea’s corner is not nearly as strong as those who have criticized her for past actions.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & C.M. Wiggins/Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]