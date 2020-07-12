Jordan: Nadler’s ‘bribery’ remark about Barr is ‘ridiculous’

FORMER US ATTORNEY FOR SDNY TESTIFIES THAT BARR PRESSED HIM TO STEP DOWN, ACCEPT DOJ LEADERSHIP POST

“First of all, Mr. Nadler’s statement is ridiculous,” Jordan told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” in reaction to the chairman’s remark. He pointed to the lack of discussion regarding cases or President Trump as evidence that Berman’s ouster was not element of any quid pro quo arrangement.

“When we deposed Mr. Berman he said very clearly, we asked him about his meeting with Bill Barr on June 19 in New York, we said did you talk about any cases? No. Did you talk about any suspects? No. Did you talk about any witnesses to any cases? No. Did you talk about the president? No. There was nothing there,” Jordan said. The attorney general and the president of the United States have entitlement to have individuals they want as U.S. Attorneys in the united states, that’s all of this was.”

DEMS SEIZE ON US ATTORNEY FIRING TO PURSUE NEW PROBES, HEARINGS

Earlier in Jordan’s conversation with host Maria Bartiromo, the congressman said that he is hoping to see developments in Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe of the Russia investigation’s origins in the near future. Barr had previously said that he expects developments at some point come july 1st, and Jordan expressed a desire to see those who were in leadership positions during the time to be held accountable.

“I’ve said this all along: I think Jim Comey’s the biggest culprit here,” Jordan said. “It was the Comey cabal, this small handful of people at the top of the FBI. And remember, Bill Barr, the first time he testified, said there was a failure of leadership at the upper echelon of the FBI. Comey, McCabe, Baker, Strzok, Page, they all were left or had to be fired as the key people who ran the Clinton investigation and the Trump-Russia investigation. Comey’s the ringleader here; I hope they give him a second look and I hope he is ultimately held accountable.”