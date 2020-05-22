Jordan man shot by Israel police near border – Middle East Monitor

The Jordanian authorities introduced yesterday that it was following up on the taking pictures of a Jordanian citizen by the Israeli military via official and diplomatic channels, Petra information company reported.

Petra quoted an unnamed authorities supply as saying that the 49-year-old was wounded at daybreak yesterday by the Israeli military after he crossed the worldwide border separating the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Israel within the northern area of Baqoura.

“According to preliminary investigations, the Jordanian citizen, who is still being held by the Israeli authorities, crossed the borders for smuggling purposes,” the supply stated, with out giving additional particulars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli military spokesman Avichai Adarei stated the military, in cooperation with police, thwarted an try and smuggle weapons from Jordan to Israel.

The assertion added that the Israeli forces noticed two suspects coming from Jordan and police shot at them.

“One of the two suspects was slightly injured and was transferred for treatment in a hospital inside Israel, while the second suspect escaped to Jordan,” it added.