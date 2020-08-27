Jordan Love having some issues at Packers camp is concerning

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 20: Jordan Love # 10 of the Green Bay Packers tosses a pass throughout Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay,Wisconsin (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is supposedly having a hard time early on in his profession.

The Green Bay Packers utilizing a first-round badger Jordan Love blessed the Utah State item as the quarterback of the future. He is not going to vanquish Aaron Rodgers right now, however Love not being the starter in a couple of years would not be a shock.

Love must not be dealing with excessive pressure today, which is why it is concerning to hear he is handling precision issues incamp A recent report might have Packers fans questioning if the group must have rather utilized this year’s leading badger somebody who can assist the group win in 2020.

Jordan Love under the microscopic lense

Love flaunted a strong arm in college, however likewise tossed 17 interceptions compared to 20 goals throughout the 2019 season. He completed his college profession with a conclusion portion of 61.2.

The absence of a preseason is harming his capability to get much-needed associates versus other …