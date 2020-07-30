Jordan king calls for parliamentary elections – Middle East Monitor

King Abdullah II of Jordan the other day provided a decree to hold parliamentary elections in the nation, the Royal Court revealed.

“The Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Wednesday announced that parliamentary elections will be held on November 10th later this year,” Petra news company reported.

The royal decree suggests the dissolution of the parliament, which was chosen on 20 September 2016, and the impending departure of the federal government.

The surveys will be held at a time when Jordan is coming to grips with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and stress over an Israeli strategy to annex parts of the inhabited West Bank.

It likewise accompanies King Abdullah’s crackdown on civil liberties, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed stated, mentioning to the instructors union leaders who were detained recently over hazards of strike action.

READ: Jordan judiciary requires closed down of instructors’ union