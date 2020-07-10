Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain to miss rest of Premier League season but no surgery required | Football News







Jordan Henderson will miss the remaining of the Premier League season with a knee injury sustained against Brighton, but Jurgen Klopp is “pretty positive” the Liverpool captain will be fit for the commencement of next season.

The England international was forced off after a second-half collision with fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma during the 3-1 Premier League victory at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

Henderson underwent a scan on the injury and can miss the club’s final four league fixtures as champions, but Klopp described the assessment as “the best possible of all bad news”, with no surgery required.

More to follow...