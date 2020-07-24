Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain named FWA Footballer of the Year | Football News







Jordan Henderson has actually been crowned Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

The Liverpool captain saw off stiff competitors from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, in addition to team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, to claim the honour.

Liverpool’s supremacy in the league was shown in the ballot as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker likewise got votes, however it was Henderson – with more than a quarter of the votes – who was the clear winner.

Reflecting on his win, Henderson stated: “I’d like to state how pleased I am of the assistance of those who elected me and the Football Writers’ Association in basic.

“You just need to take a look at the previous winners of it, a number of whom I’ve been blessed to have fun with here at Liverpool, like Stevie (Gerrard), Luis (Suarez) and Mo (Salah) to understand how prominent it is.

“But as grateful as I am I do not seem like I can accept this on my own.

” I do not seem like anything I’ve attained this season or in reality throughout my entire profession has actually been done on my own.

” I owe a lot to numerous various individuals – however none more so than my present team-mates – who have actually simply been extraordinary and deserve this every bit as much as I do.

“We’ve only achieved what we’ve achieved because every single member of our squad has been brilliant. And not just in matches. Not just in producing the moments that make the headlines and the back pages but every day in training.”

Henderson’s contribution to Liverpool’s success has actually been identified by football authors throughout the nation

Henderson ended up being the initially Liverpool captain to raise the Premier League prize, as the Reds ended a 30- year await a top-flight title.

It has actually been a standout year for club and nation for the 30- year-old, as Henderson captained Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2019, while the club likewise declared the Club World Cup in December.

Henderson commemorates with his Liverpool colleagues after lifting the Premier League prize Henderson commemorates with his Liverpool colleagues after lifting the Premier League prize

He was likewise named the England nationwide group’s Player of the Year in January 2020.

Henderson has actually signed up 4 objectives and 5 helps in a league project in which Liverpool have just tasted defeat on 3 celebrations and his critical contribution has actually now been identified by football authors throughout the nation.

Liverpool deserve this minute of event after lifting the Premier League title, according to their captain

Ten other gamers got votes from FWA members consisting of in 2015’s winner Raheem Sterling, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Aguero, Adama Traore, Danny Ings, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jonny Evans.

Henderson signs up with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema, who was named the FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year previously this month.

A year ago it was a Manchester City function as Sterling declared the FWA’s guys’s reward and Nikita Parris was named FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year.

The Footballer of the Year prize has actually been granted considering that 1948 when Sir Stanley Matthews was its very first recipient.