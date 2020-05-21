Jordan Henderson: Great to be back in training with Liverpool | Football News





Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson in Liverpool training

Jordan Henderson is delighted to be back in training and has challenged Liverpool to “pick up where they left off” when the Premier League season resumes.

The Liverpool captain joined his team-mates as they returned to Melwood on Wednesday following a two-month hiatus attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool, like all Premier League sides, are working in small teams and following social distancing tips as they anticipate the resumption of contact training, however Henderson says he and his team-mates are simply comfortable to be back on the grass – even when the outbreak has put issues in perspective.

“It’s been great to get back and see the lads, get the balls out and be able to pass into each other and interact a little bit,” he instructed Sky Sports’ Patrick Davison.

“It’s been actually good and one thing I’ve appeared ahead to for some time now.

“I feel numerous lads will be the identical. Football is taken away from you and it is clearly troublesome as a result of on the finish of the day it is crucial factor to us.

“But then one thing like this occurs and it places every thing in perspective. I really feel fortunate to be in the place that I’m in.

Jordan Henderson arrives at Melwood for training

“You have a lot of time to reflect and think about things, but ultimately I was itching to get back playing football as soon as possible once everything had calmed down a bit and it was safe to do so.”

Henderson saved in common contact with team-mates at employees all through the lockdown by way of Zoom and messaging, however admits he missed the camaraderie in the Liverpool dressing room.

“You miss the banter,” he stated. “You miss getting ready the video games. You miss training and dealing onerous with a view to having a recreation on the weekend or in midweek.

“It’s simply every thing that you just do on a day-to-day foundation that you just miss.

“But we’re so fortunate to be playing football and be in the position that we’re in. Sometimes you can take that for granted, but at times like this, you realise how lucky you are.”

‘My mindset hasn’t modified’

Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson embrace

The footballing authorities are but to attain an settlement on the precise date of the Premier League’s behind-closed-doors return, however Henderson insists he and his team-mates have saved themselves sharp throughout lockdown with a view to selecting up the place they left off earlier than the interruption.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet are 25 factors clear on the prime of the desk, needing simply two wins from their remaining 9 video games to clinch the Premier League title, however Henderson insists there isn’t a room for complacency.

“To be honest, my mindset hasn’t changed from where we left off because I always felt as though the season needed finishing at some point, whenever it was safe to do so,” he stated.

8:58 Jurgen Klopp says it felt ‘particular’ to return to training for the primary time because the coronavirus lockdown Jurgen Klopp says it felt ‘particular’ to return to training for the primary time because the coronavirus lockdown

“So, in my head, it is all the time been [important] to keep as match as I can as a result of when the time comes that we do go back and we do begin enjoying video games, I would like to be prepared and so do my team-mates.

“We all want to be prepared for when that point comes to be in a position to carry out on the highest stage and end the season in addition to we have began it and maintained it up till this level.

“That’s been our motivation to keep training and keep as fit as possible, so when the time comes, we pick up where we left off.”

‘I really feel very secure on the training floor’

Liverpool want simply two extra wins to clinch the title

Henderson insists he has no security considerations in regards to the return to training, saying he and his team-mates have been made to really feel utterly snug round Melwood.

“I feel very comfortable with all the measures the Premier League and the club have put in place, along with all my other team-mates,” he stated.

“We really feel snug and that is why we’re right here training. In phrases of subsequent steps, clearly we’ll be guided by the specialists and the medical doctors who in the end know greater than we do.

“We’ve had conferences and questions as captains over the past week or so, however in the end, I feel the Premier League and golf equipment are doing every thing they’ll to make it as secure as attainable.

“The testing, the temperature control, the social distancing and the disinfecting of everything has been a really high level since we came back.”

1:30 Jamie Carragher says the Premier League will be massively relieved by the low variety of confirmed instances in its first spherical of coronavirus testing Jamie Carragher says the Premier League will be massively relieved by the low variety of confirmed instances in its first spherical of coronavirus testing

Following the information of six constructive exams for coronavirus throughout the Premier League, nevertheless, Henderson insists he totally respects the choices of gamers similar to Watford’s Troy Deeney and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante to avoid training – and would assist any team-mates who felt the identical.

“I fully respect their opinion and their decision to do that,” he stated. “I feel all people is in a distinct state of affairs with their household and at dwelling. Ultimately, should you do not feel snug or secure, you should not really feel pressured or pressured to come into work.

“I fully respect the lads that don’t feel comfortable as of yet, and I hope that they respect my opinion and that of the other players who have come back.

“Everybody’s state of affairs is totally different however in the end, for me, I really feel very secure right here on the training floor, in any other case I would not be right here. My team-mates as nicely.

“I can only really speak for us, but I fully respect people in different situations who don’t feel comfortable. If any of my team-mates felt like that, I would fully support them and back them until they felt it was right to come back.”