Jordan denies reports of deal with Israel over Al-Aqsa Mosque – Middle East Monitor

The Hashemite Kingdom the other day refuted authorizing any type of deal with Israel pertaining to the setups at Al Aqsa Mosque, Quds Press reported.

In a declaration released by the Petra News Agency, representative of the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Deifullah Al-Fayez, stated: “The Administration of Jerusalem’s Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs was the body which decided the protective measures inside the holy site in relation to coronavirus.”

Al-Fayez worried that the management of Jerusalem’s Awqaf as well as Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs “is the legitimate body which has the exclusive right to run Al-Aqsa Mosque and all the Sacred Sanctuary Yards.”

Meanwhile, the representative of the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments as well as Religious Affairs, Hussam Al-Hayyari, stated: “The Council decided to reduce performing prayers to only inside the Qibli Mosque and to allow only Al-Aqsa Mosque workers to join the prayers.”

The athan — phone call to petition– will certainly remain to appear, he included, as well as Friday petitions will certainly be held with the participation of those that operate at the divine website

Jewish Temple Mount teams had actually requested the Israeli Supreme Court requesting it purchase the Israeli federal government to open up Al-Aqsa Mosque for the inhabitants.

They declared that there was a key deal got to in between Jordan as well as Israel to stop Jews from getting in Al-Aqsa Mosque, worrying that this deal was available in offense of Israeli regulations which ensure open door to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Jews.

At completion March, the Administration of Jerusalem’s Awqaf as well as Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs determined to put on hold access of Muslims right into the Al-Aqsa Compound as component of determines pertaining to combating the coronavirus.

