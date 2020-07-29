Jordan defends playing montage of protest violence at Barr hearing, claims Dems ‘want to censor’ GOP members

The video, which Jordan played throughout his opening declaration, consisted of a number of traditional media members referring to current demonstrations as “serene” and dismissing reports of violence in the middle of images of burning structures and attacks on police.

DON LEMON, CHUCK TODD MAKE CAMEOS AT BARR HEARING AS JORDAN PLAYS VIDEO OF ‘PEACEFUL’ PROTESTERS

” I desire to thank you for safeguarding police,” Jordan told Barr, ” for explaining what an insane concept this ‘defund the cops’ policy … whatever you desire to call it, is, and defending the guideline of law.”

The House Freedom Caucus member echoed that declaration on “Special Report” Tuesday night, informing Bream, “the attorney general of the United States is implementing the guideline of law.

“And if Democrats want to try to blame the attorney general for what is happening in Democrat-run cities that have been Democrat-run for years and years — I think the last time there was an elected Republican in Portland was 1956. They want to try to blame the administration for that. They’re just flat out wrong.”

Tuesday’s hearing was tense as Barr sparred with Democratic legislators who slammed him on problems varying from voting rights to the federal government’s action to demonstrations in Portland to the Justice Department’s handling of examinations into partners of President Trump.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point Barr sardonically called Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., a “class act” when he was rejected a time-out.

“That’s the treatment the Democrats give the Attorney General of the United States,” Jordan stated. “It is wrong, and the American people saw it for what it was.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly and Brian Flood contributed to this report.