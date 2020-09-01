Jordan Boys gets Bathurst 1000 call-up with BJR

Boys, 22, will partner BJR full-timer Todd Hazelwood at the wheel of the # 14 Holden Commodore for the Supercars season ending on October 18.

In his 3rd season of Super2 competitors, Boys lies 5th in the standings driving for the Erebus- supported Image Racing team, having actually won 2 races in the classification in 2015.

Erebus has actually currently verified Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki to partner its routine motorists at Bathurst, however Boys will rather sign up with forces with BJR for his high-level Supercars bow.

“I’m honestly so pumped and I can’t thank Brad and Kim [Jones, team owners] enough for the opportunity,” commentedBoys “To race at the Bathurst 1000 has been a dream of mine since my first ever go kart race.

“BJR offered me my very first laps in a Supercar 3 years back and I have actually actually taken pleasure in every possibility I have actually needed to work with the group up until now and think we’ll remain in for a strong possibility.”

Hazelwood added: ‘I’ve known Jordan since karting and always rated his race craft and ability. It’s great to see that he’s been able to show what he’s capable of during the latter stages of 2019 with his first Super2 win.

” I believe we’ll have the ability to produce terrific outcomes together atBJR This is the 3rd year in a row that I have actually worked with a novice co-driver so I certainly seem like I have the …