Jordan accuses media of being ‘cheerleaders at interesting times’ in Michael Flynn investigation

TRUMP RESPONDS TO PELOSI’S $3T CORONAVIRUS SPENDING BILL

“The next day, [FBI Director James] Comey meets with President Obama in the Oval Office and talks about Mike Flynn. [On] January 6th, Comey goes up to New York and briefs President Trump on the [Christopher Steele] dossier that he already knows was false, misleading and paid for by the Clinton campaign and then that leaks [to the press],” Jordan continued.

Six days after Comey briefed Trump on the Steele file, Washington Post overseas affairs columnist David Ignatius reported that Flynn had phoned then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak “a number of instances on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration introduced the expulsion of 35 Russian officers …”

In his column, Ignatius requested whether or not Flynn violated the “spirit” of the Logan Act of 1799.

Jordan claimed Ignatius’ story led to the Jan. 24 questioning of Flynn at the White House by Strzok and FBI agent Joe Pientka. Flynn later pleaded responsible to at least one rely of mendacity to the FBI, a cost that stemmed from that interview — and that Flynn has sought to rescind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That Ignatius story helped all that play out,” Jordan stated. “So they’re cheerleaders not simply in a common sense for the left and for the Democrats, they’re cheerleaders at interesting instances in the sequence of occasions.

“Those are the kinds of things we need to get answers to.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.