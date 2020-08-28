Jorbest Burritos Tortilla Blanket 2.0 Double Sided 71 inches for Adult and Kids, 285 GSM Funny Soft Flannel Taco Blanket, Novelty Giant Food Blanket for Everyone, Yellow Blanket Double Sided



This Double Sided Burritos Blanket 2.0 is 71 Inches in Diameter With a Cozy Single-layer Design. Flannel Fabric With Realistic Burritos Pattern Uses Eco-friendly Dyes That Provides Fade Resistance.

Why Choose Us: Using the double-sided printing and the latest sewing technology, our double sided burritos blankets 2.0 are made of high-quality 285 grams ultra-soft flannel. When you wrap yourself in it, you will become a real burritos. What an funny blanket! Surprise gifts for boyfriend or girlfriend.

Novelty Teen gifts: Our kids can’t wait to wrap themselves up, pets even put their noses close to the novelty blanket to confirm whether they had the aroma of tortillas. It’s amazing.It will bring happiness and humor to you and your family.Perfect teen girl gifts and teen boy gifts.

Multi-Functional Blanket: This super soft lightweight blanket will bring you warm and comfort. It can be used as a sofa blanket, travel blanket, camping blanket, and bed blanket. This burritos swaddle blanket is the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas.

Washing Instruction: Machine washable, gentle cycle with cold water. Tumble dry low, or air dry, anti-wrinkle and no fade. Please wash this bed throw before use.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee: Jorbest is committed to providing 100% satisfactory service to customers. If you are not satisfied with the funny blanket, please feel free to contact us. If the return is required, we will give you a full refund.