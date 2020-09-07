

Price: $45.99

(as of Sep 07,2020 06:37:21 UTC – Details)



JOOWIN WiFi Range Extender, AC1200 WiFi Extender Up to 1200Mbps 2.4GHz & 5.8GHz Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster WiFi Repeater with External Antennas – Extends WiFi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices

【Full Signal Coverage】Reliable wireless network 1200Mbps fast transmission speeds: 300Mbps (2.4GHz) + 867Mbps (5.8GHz), dual band connection for lag-free HD video streaming and gaming. Boost wireless signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wire areas for your home and office.

【Stable Signal Boosters】4 High Gain External Antennas to eliminate dead area to the provides the best value and connection for your Internet needs.

【Universal Compatibility】Compatible with any router or access point,Ideal for extending WiFi to devices like iPhone, iPad, PC, Mac, Android devices, Echo/Alexa, Smart TV, Apple TV, Multimedia player.

【Easy Setup】Support Router, Repeater and AP mode, better meet your different needs. Simply push the WPS button on the repeater and router to easily expand wireless coverage, or configurate based on the browser, you can set up it on smartphone, tablet or laptop.

【Premium Design】①Air vents of both sides, enhance heat dissipation copacity of the WiFi extender and ensure a safe work environment. ②Smart LED signal indicator helps you find the best location. ③WPS button for one key encryption.