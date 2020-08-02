JOOWIN WiFi Extender WiFi Signal Booster WiFi Repeater WiFi Range Amplifier 2.4G & 5.8GHz Dual Band 1200Mbps with 4×3dBi High Gain Antennas for Home Smart Devices (Only Support Repeater Mode)



▲How to install

▲ Step 1：Pulg in and turn on the extender, wait about 60 seconds.Enter “WLAN Setting” and connect to Wi-Fi “JOOWIN_XXX_2 G” or “JOOWIN_XXX_5 G”.

Step 2：Open Google / Safari browser and Log IP “192.168.10.1” , Enter the default password “admin”, Click “SET PASSWORD”.

Step 3：Scan and select your WiFi.Enter your WiFi password, click “Save Setting”.

Step 4：Completed setting, reconnect new WiFi “XXX-2G” or “XXX-5G”.

❤FAQ:

Q1. where shall I place the WiFi extender?

A: We would suggest that setting up successfully, please move this WiFi extender on the half way between your router and the weak signal area. Note: the location must be within the range of your existing WiFi router network.

Q2. How to reset the WiFi extender?

A: Press the WPS/Reset button of your extender for 10 seconds, then wait to restore factory settings. You can begin to set up it again after the indicator from light off to light up.

Q3. Why the WiFi keeps disconnecting?

A: We suggest you to reset the WiFi extender and update the firmware as following:

1. Go to www.joo-win.com, and search”JW-WR768AC” and download the firmware.

2. load in IP “192.168.10.1”.

3. Click “system tools” on upper right corner and choose “upgrade firmware”, then upload the file you download recently, click “upload.”

4. At last, setting it according the instruction above “How to install”.

【Eliminate WiFi Dead Zone】 Our WiFi extender provide you up to 1000 square feet Wi-Fi coverage with the help of 4*3dBi high gain external antennas.

【Dual Band Transmission】 300Mbps for 2.4GHz & 867Mbps for 5GHz transmission rate, provide stable and fast wifi for video & gaming.

【Great Compatibility】 This wifi range extender is compatible with all mainstream routers on the market.

【Only Repeater Mode】 Our wifi range booster has no WAN/LAN port. It has good performance in repeater mode which can be called “professional” in speed and stability.

♥ No Worries Here: 30-day money-back & Lifetime free technical support. It would be a good companion of smart home life.