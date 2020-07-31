JOOWIN WiFi Extender – 1200Mbps WiFi Signal Booster WiFi Range Extender, 2.4 & 5GHz Dual Band with 4 External Antennas Wireless Repeater,Simple Setup Internet Booster (Only Support Repeater Mode)



Price: $45.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 06:54:58 UTC – Details)

Product Description

JOOWIN–Extend Your WiFi without Hassles



Feature:

Wall-plug design — This small wifi repeater can easily blending into your home decor.

Dissipate heat & Stable — this wireless extender come with heat dissipation ports, which quickly dissipate heat to to ensure the stable operation of equipment.

Stronger and farther-reaching — 4 high-powered antennas have sensitivity ability, which send more stable and stronger wireless wifi signal, lets you enjoy Blazing-fast Wi-Fi connections wherever you want.

Dual Band — 2.4GHz: penetration is good, transmission distance is more longer; 5GHz: the speed is more faster, but the penetration is not better than 2.4GHz.

One operation mode — Only support repeater mode and has NO WAN/LAN port.

NO MORE DEAD ZONES: Extend your wireless network coverage to up to 1000 square feet for approximately 15 devices, including streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, or with HD video. Universally compatible.

2.4G+5.8G Dual Band

2.4GHz 300Mbps and 5GHz 867Mbps dual-band technology provide you a better experience for surfing on the internet.

4 High Gain Antenna

WiFi Repeater with 4*3dBi high gain external antennas, up to 1500 sq.ft Wi-Fi coverage. No longer be bothered by weak signals. Say goodbye to WiFi dead zones NOW!

Adds WiFi range coverage.And connects up to 15 devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more

Simple set up steps:



Step 1：Plug in and turn on the extender (the switch paddle on the left side), reset it (press the button for 10 second) first, then wait about 2 minute (wifi extender configure procedure itself) till the red indicator light off and only the bottom blue light on. Go to “WLAN Setting” surface and connect to Wi-Fi “JOOWIN_XXX_2 G” or “JOOWIN_XXX_5 G”.

Step 2：It will jump to browser automatically or you can open Google / Safari browser and Log IP “192.168.10.1” , then enter the default password “admin”, Click “SET PASSWORD”.

Step 3：Scan and select your original router WiFi name. Enter your router wifi password, click “Save Setting” and it usually set successfully within 40s which will show on the set interface.

Step 4：Completed setting, reconnect new WiFi “XXX-2G” or “XXX-5G” on your WiFi interface.

FAQ:

Q1.Why Cannot log on to 192.168.10.1

A: Before you connecting the IP,please confirm that you have connect to Wi-Fi “JOOWIN_XXX_2 G” or “JOOWIN_XXX_5 G” follow the Step1 of instruction “How to install” as above)

Q2. How to reset the WiFi extender?

A: Press the WPS/Reset button of your extender for 10 seconds, then wait to restore factory settings. You can begin to set up it again after the indicator from light off to light up.

【Extend WiFi Coverage】- Boost Internet WiFi with 4*3dBi External Antennas to better improve the existing network signal strength., extend wireless signal to hard-to-reach areas with the 802.11 ac technology.

【AC1200 Stable Signal Boosters】-Dual band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) – delivers combined transmisson rate of up to 1200Mbps. Surf the web or video chat, online video player can easily deal with.

【One Operation Mode】Only support repeater mode and has NO WAN/LAN port. Boost Internet WiFi Coverage up to 1000 square feet.We are more focused on extending the signal while making the setup easier.

【Secure &Simple Settings】- Simply set it up based on the browser, you can set up it on smartphone, tablet or laptop.Paper instruction and video instruction is available.(Note: Pulg in and turn on the extender, wait about 1 minute till the red indicator light off and then do the settings)

【Universal Compatibility】Compatible with any router,Ideal for extending WiFi to devices like iPhone, iPad, PC, Mac, Android devices, Echo/Alexa, Smart TV, Apple TV, Multimedia player.