Jonny Otto: My journey to Wolves and why it feels like home | Football News

In the summer season of 2018, there was already a revolution brewing at Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo had dazzled in his first season as supervisor, main the membership to automated promotion as Sky Bet Championship winners and again into the Premier League after a six-year absence.

A wave of expertise arrived within the switch window, most unknown to English soccer followers and many from Nuno’s home nation of Portugal. Among them was Spanish full-back Jonny, who had simply left his boyhood membership Celta Vigo to signal for La Liga powerhouse Atletico Madrid, earlier than instantly being despatched out on a season-long mortgage to newly promoted Wolves.

It was a choice that may give him the possibility to play within the Premier League and one which Jonny has by no means regretted.

“It’s always difficult to leave your home, your people but it was a decision I had taken a year before [I left]. I had decided I wanted to leave Celta and get to know something more, get to know a new league,” he tells Sky Sports.

Jonny got here via the youth ranks in his home city membership of Celta Vigo and spent six years within the first staff

“Although I had signed for Atletico, when the chance arose to be a part of Wolves, I made a decision to take it, significantly when it was the entire concept of coming to England, which is one thing I actually needed to do. So it was a very simple choice to make.

“I’ve completely no regrets [about not making an appearance for Atletico]. Atletico is a good staff and top-of-the-line on this planet, however I’m actually pleased with the choice I made. I’m very glad right here and that is my home.

“When it comes to Nuno, yes I knew about him [before joining Wolves]. In fact, I once played against him when he was training Valencia and I knew how he played.

Jonny has impressed together with his performances on the left for Wolves

“Regarding Wolves, I didn’t really know that much about them, I knew very little, I just knew that they [were promoted] to the league and that was pretty much it.”

But it didn’t take lengthy for Jonny to be taught what it means to put on that gold and black shirt. He grew to become a daily at left again and impressed together with his performances, scoring his first Wolves and Premier League objective in a 2-Zero win in opposition to Southampton in September 2018.

He made such an instantaneous impression that simply six months and six days after arriving on mortgage, Jonny signed a everlasting four-and-a-half-year deal at Wolves and continues to play a key position.

The full-back scored his first Premier League objective in opposition to Southampton in September 2018

This season, he has appeared in all however three Premier League video games – two of these due to damage simply earlier than the soccer suspension – and performed a number one position in Wolves’ progress within the Europa League, the place they’re halfway via a last-16 tie in opposition to Olympiacos.

The ambiance on the membership was an enormous consider his choice to make a everlasting transfer, with Jonny explaining: “Since the second I arrived, I used to be made to really feel at home. I used to be very welcomed by each the followers and by my team-mates so I really feel very comfy and I made a decision to keep.

“What I like is that we’re a pack, we’re a household and we deal with one another like that from the dressing room to the followers, every thing concerning the staff is basically good. We’re a great staff of very younger gamers who need to obtain so much and hopefully win an enormous title.

“It is incredible really, I think the Premier League is the best league in the whole world. I am trying to enjoy absolutely everything and do everything I can do in order to help the team. I’m trying to enjoy the situation we’re in.

Jonny has performed for Spain thrice underneath his former membership supervisor Luis Enrique

“I think my best moment is still yet to come. We’re into the second year, we managed to get to the Europa League, it’s a great satisfaction but I hope my best moment is still to come.”

His stellar performances for Wolves have additionally earned him his first three caps for Spain’s senior nationwide staff underneath Luis Enrique, who additionally coached Jonny within the 2013/14 season at Celta Vigo earlier than becoming a member of Barcelona.

“He’s a great manager and a great coach,” he stated of Enrique. “When you are being coached by someone, you always pick up things, you’re always learning new things so you try and pick up a few tricks here and there. I hope one day, I will be able to go back there [to the Spain national team].”

Despite his personal admissions that he knew little concerning the Wolves earlier than becoming a member of, it is obvious that Jonny has developed an important affection for the membership and after leaving the familiarity of Celta Vigo, has discovered himself an ideal new home.