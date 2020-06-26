Jonny May: England wing signs new Gloucester contract | Rugby Union News







Jonny May has signed a new contract at Gloucester Rugby.

The 30-year-old England worldwide got here by way of the Gloucester Rugby Academy and solely just lately rejoined the Cherry & Whites, having already made 138 appearances between 2009 and 2017.

He mentioned: “I’ve already really enjoyed being back in the Gloucester Rugby environment, and it’s great to be able to commit my future here.

“There’s nothing fairly like taking part in at Kingsholm, and I can not wait to run again on the market, and hopefully get pleasure from it with supporters once more quickly.”

The membership have additionally confirmed that again Tom Marshall and South African forwards Franco Mostert and Franco Marais shall be leaving on the finish of June to play in Japan.

They will all be becoming a member of Johan Ackermann’s new workforce, NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, within the Top League.

Marshall solely signed a new contract in February and has been in good type this season, scoring seven tries in 17 matches.

Both Mostert and Marais joined Gloucester in 2018, making a mixed 44 begins for the membership.

The Cherry and Whites have additionally revealed that Callum Braley, Ruan Dreyer, Aaron Hinkley and Simon Linsell can even depart the membership.

Chief Executive Officer Lance Bradley mentioned: “While it’s always sad to see players depart the club, we nevertheless wish them all the best for the future.

“We have, after all, been planning for these departures for a while, and may have a totally aggressive squad as we look ahead to restarting the 2019/20 season. We shall be offering particulars shortly.”

Australia hooker James Hanson shall be staying on the membership after agreeing a new contract with the membership for 2020-21.