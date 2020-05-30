Jonny Hayes signals Celtic exit with emotional post as teammates pay tribute | Football News





Jonny Hayes is out of contract at Celtic on the finish of May

Jonny Hayes seems to have confirmed he’s leaving Celtic after posting an emotional message on social media, with team-mates previous and current sending well-wishes in reply.

Hayes, 32, is coming to the tip of his three-year deal on the membership which he signed after becoming a member of from Aberdeen in 2017.

He made 26 appearances in all competitions for Neil Lennon’s aspect this season, with his solely aim coming in Celtic’s 2-Zero win at Rangers in September.

His first season on the membership was ended early after struggling a damaged leg in opposition to Dundee in December 2017.

Scott Brown says Hayes can be a tough man to exchange within the Celtic dressing room

In a post on his Instagram web page, Hayes mentioned: “From the lows of breaking a leg to the highs of winning a treble, the last 3 years have been an enjoyable journey, in which I’ve worked under some terrific staff and shared a dressing room with some unbelievable guys.”

“Football at times brings tough decisions, so I’d like to thank you for all the support received along the way. Stay safe everyone.”

Commenting on Hayes’s post, Celtic captain Scott Brown mentioned: “Going to miss you my man. What a man and what a player. Hard going in the dressing room to replace.”

Fellow teammate Greg Taylor added: “What a man”, whereas former Celtic defender Mikael Lustig wrote: “Honestly the best teammate you can have. Top player and decent stories. Was a pleasure to sit next to you during our years together. All the best in the future my friend.”