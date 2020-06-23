Jonny Hayes rejoins Aberdeen on two-year deal following Celtic release | Football News





Jonny Hayes gained the Scottish League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014

Jonny Hayes has rejoined Aberdeen on a two-year deal to develop into the membership’s first summer time signing.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Celtic on the finish of the 2019-20 season following the completion of his three-year contract at Parkhead.

Hayes scored 30 objectives in 207 appearances at Pittodrie throughout a five-year keep from 2012, successful the League Cup in 2014, earlier than a £1m transfer to Celtic.

“It is exciting to be an Aberdeen player again,” Hayes stated.

The Republic of Ireland winger’s arrival comes after chairman Dave Cormack confirmed the membership have offset half of their predicted £10m losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I appreciate it is a tough time for the club given the current climate with COVID-19 but everyone wanted to make it happen,” he added.

“I used to be more than pleased to play my half by foregoing some monetary acquire and I’m simply grateful it was concluded positively.

“I want to come back and win some winners’ medals. I think everyone associated with Aberdeen deserves it. There have been a few near misses with some of the recent finals, but it would be very nice to come back and win some trophies.”

Hayes has made the return to Pittodrie

Hayes was additionally a goal for Dundee United however he has opted to reunite with former supervisor Derek McInnes, who praised the participant’s “financial sacrifice” to make the deal occur.

“We sold Jonny to Celtic three years ago and he was a key player in our team, but he returns undoubtedly a better player for his experiences and will provide excellent cover in the left-sided area of the pitch following Greg Leigh’s departure,” McInnes stated of Hayes, who was named within the PFA Premiership staff of the yr in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

“I can’t wait to see him perform in our team once again.”