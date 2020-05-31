Jonny Hayes admits leaving Celtic is ‘hard’ after being told he would be offered a new deal | Football News





Jonny Hayes is out of contract at Celtic on the finish of May

Jonny Hayes admits leaving Celtic will be tough after having encouraging discussions with supervisor Neil Lennon about a new contract earlier than the pandemic struck.

Celtic introduced on Saturday that each Hayes and defender Jozo Simunovic would be leaving the membership, who didn’t take up a one-year possibility on the Croatian defender’s contract.

Hayes’ three-year deal is coming to an finish and he revealed a choice was taken on his future up to now week.

The 32-year-old told talkSPORT: “I spoke to Neil Lennon a couple of days earlier than the Rangers recreation again in December. He was conscious I used to be out of contract in six months and [said] he’d like me to remain.

“As the season went on, we had comparable conversations. He was fairly eager for me to remain and noticed me as a part of his plans. I had the identical conversations with [assistant manager] John Kennedy.

“When it comes right down to the choice being made this week, I do not know if the monetary affect the virus has had on Scottish soccer has contributed to it or not.

“But I wasn’t being phased out, I used to be nonetheless enjoying often, within the staff or off the bench, up till this virus struck.

“It’s always hard to think about leaving a club when you’re heavily involved in the team.”

However, the Irishman did replicate that he would possibly be higher shifting on. The versatile left-sided participant made 68 Celtic appearances, a whole which would have been increased had he not damaged his leg throughout his first season.

“Maybe if I stayed, I might not have got as much game time,” he mentioned. “I’m a little bit older now, it’s probably better for me to go out and play a bit more regularly.”

The former Inverness and Aberdeen winger has already been linked with Preston, Stoke and Cardiff however he admits that staying in Scotland would possibly be tough.

When requested about a potential return to Pittodrie, he mentioned: “I’ve at all times liked Aberdeen, little doubt about it. Even enjoying in opposition to them was a bit unusual. I’ve a good relationship with the workers and gamers up there.

“It’s been an possibility earlier than, I do not know whether or not it would be an possibility now. Previously there was speak of me going again on mortgage possibly.

“The present local weather in Scottish soccer, you possibly can’t actually nail your colors to a mast and say you need to go there as a result of it may not occur.

“The club you might want to go to, for example Aberdeen or Motherwell or wherever it might be, the club might struggle with finances over the next six months.”

Derek McInnes says Aberdeen aren’t making an attempt to signal any gamers as a result of uncertainty attributable to the coronvirus

Dons boss Derek McInnes dominated out a swift transfer for Hayes on Saturday.

“I’m well aware of Jonny’s situation but we are not in a position where we are looking to bring any players at the minute until we know the lie of the land, no matter how good a player they are or how much we think they would add to the team,” McInnes told BBC Radio Scotland.

“Jonny’s affiliation with the membership and dealing with myself is apparent however we have to consider different issues on the minute sadly.

“We are not in a position where we can bring players on, I am really just trying to safeguard the future and the securities of the players and staff we have got.”