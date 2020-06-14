Jones says it’s tough for Sessions to be on ‘right side of history’ in Twitter spat over Confederate-named military bases

Naming the military bases after Confederate soldiers, Sessions said, “was seen as an act of respect and reconciliation towards those who were called to duty by the States,” and “it was not then and is not now an affirmation of slavery.”
“The slavery question had been settled by the war,” that he said.
“I know it’s tough for you to be on the right side of history when it comes to the Confederacy, but you should give it a try,” Jones continued.
Nationwide, peaceful protests calling for justice and a reckoning with racial inequality have dominated the US in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, prompting many to reconsider the status quo and question the role of Confederate monuments and widespread use of Confederate leaders’ names and symbols.
Army bases around the world have continued to bear the names of Confederate military commanders even amid intense external pressure to rename them. Army installations named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia.
Fort Rucker in Alabama is named for Col. Edmund W. Rucker, an officer who fought for the Confederate army under Nathan Bedford Forrest, a slave trader and early Ku Klux Klan leader.
Nicky Robertson and Alison Main contributed to this report.