Jones Knows: Premier League returns; back Southampton for a top-half finish | Football News

Our tipster Jones Knows has jumped back into the Premier League markets and is throughout a Southampton top-10 finish at 13/2.

The Premier League is back.

With Sky Bet reopening all of their Premier League markets, there's worth available.

With Sky Bet reopening all of their Premier League markets, there’s worth available. Let’s get caught in…

Of course, the true factor does not kick off till June 17 however this appeared a good alternative so as to add one other weapon to our ante-post armoury, which is trying a harmful beast.

Jamie Vardy (2pts at 16/1) is travelling properly on the Premier League high goalscorer market, whereas Leicester to finish high six (1pt at 4/1) and Norwich to finish backside (1pt at 11/2) are each trying robust investments. We will not point out my pre-season advice of Tottenham to finish second although – undoubtedly will not point out that.

In my view, Southampton are a relegation-threatened-level crew with a top-six supervisor inside their ranks. They are effectively outfitted within the closing 9 video games to make a play for the highest 10.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s model of soccer, which calls for continuous urgent, creativity from out vast, and a crew centered on turning oppositions with fast counter-attacking soccer, has seen Saints hit some spectacular efficiency metrics at varied factors of the season.

Two that stand out in my thoughts have been the away victories towards Crystal Palace (2-0) and Leicester (2-1). When his crew are sizzling, they’re sizzling. However, inconsistency has hindered progress, to the extent he was practically dismissed after an embarrassing 9-Zero thrashing by Leicester in October.

The outstanding turnaround has gained Hasenhuttl and the membership loads of admirers. That the Southampton hierarchy stood by their man and he rewarded that religion, means that a powerful construction inside the membership is in place.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl appears on as Southampton’s gamers practice following lockdown

Much of their planning will now be centered on subsequent season now relegation appears unlikely however with the best way soccer may look in these new ‘behind-closed-doors’ instances, Southampton may simply be primed for a worthwhile final 9 video games.

From what we have seen within the Bundesliga, and though we’re happening a small pattern dimension, it does appear as if dwelling benefit – to my shock – has truly been affected by a lack of dwelling assist. So far within the German high tier, dwelling groups have gained solely 19 per cent of video games performed behind closed doorways – a 25 per cent hunch than what the numbers often are.

Only time will inform whether or not that might be simply a little bit of variance but it surely does open the chance that groups who’re notoriously potent away from dwelling could be extra suited enjoying in these bizarre atmospheres when the Premier League restarts.

Hasenhuttl’s groups not often play with the concern related to groups enjoying away from dwelling – as proven by their severely robust document away from St Mary’s this season, the sixth finest within the Premier League, a document backed up by their efficiency metrics. It’s their pathetic dwelling type – the worst within the league – that has considerably held them back however with maybe a little bit of pressure eased with the shortage of stress from a fed-up dwelling fan-base, Saints might be able to implement their model which is so profitable on the street into their dwelling matches.

The fixture record that awaits them is not one to concern both. Of all of the 20 Premier League golf equipment, Southampton – based on opposition league positions – have the third best run-in on paper. This contains enjoying 4 of the present backside 5.

And I’m more than happy to take 13/2 on the chances of them overturning the five-point gap to Burnley in order for them to burst into the top 10.