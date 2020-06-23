Jonathan Woodgate sacked: Middlesbrough appoint Neil Warnock immediately after sacking head coach

Jonathan Woodgate has been sacked by Middlesbrough, who have immediately appointed former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock in his place.

The Championship club have taken decisive action following 3-0 defeat against Swansea City on Saturday, in what was their first league match in more than 3 months.

The heavy loss leaves Boro down in 21st position in the Championship league table, level on points with Hull City who only sit below them in the relegation zone due to goal difference, with just eight games remaining in the delayed 2019/20 season, chairman Steve Gibson has stepped in to attempt to ensure the club don’t drop down seriously to League One.





A statement issued on Tuesday morning read: “Middlesbrough Football Club can make sure head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“Jonathan was relieved of his role on Tuesday morning and will be replaced by the experienced Neil Warnock.

“Warnock will assume responsibility immediately.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Jonathan for all his work in the role of head coach.”

More follows…