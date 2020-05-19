“There is very little question that the response by the media to such a story would have been overwhelming if George Bush and his administration had targeted the Obama campaign figures with secret surveillance,” Turley created. “That story would have been encompassing if it was learned that there was no direct evidence to justify the investigation and that the underlying allegation of Russian collusion was ultimately found to lack a credible basis… But the motives of Obama administration officials are apparently not to be questioned.”

Turley, the constitutional scholar that is extensively understood for his legislative statement opposing President Trump’s impeachment throughout the Ukraine rumor, mentioned just how the media “universally mocked” Trump in 2016 for declaring that the Obama management positioned project authorities under security, stating “that statement was later proven to be true,” referencing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants that were released versus Trump project authorities like previous consultant Carter Page.

“Yet none of this matters as the media remains fully invested in the original false allegations of collusion. If Obama administration officials were to be questioned now, the coverage and judgment of the media may be placed into question, as even this latest disclosure from the investigation of the unmasking request of Biden will not alter the media narrative,” Turley proceeded.

He after that clarified the relevance of unmasking American people from security of immigrants however kept in mind that the “importance of this privacy protection is being dismissed by media figures,” mentioning MSNBC support Andrea Mitchell that recommended that anybody appearing the alarm system on the Flynn revelations is “gaslighting.”

“The media portrayed both Obama and Biden as uninvolved. But now we know they both actively followed the investigation,” Turley created. “Yet none of this matters. A Democratic administration using a secret court to investigate the opposing political campaign does not matter to many in Congress or in the media anyway. An investigation continuing despite the lack of credible information supporting collusion does not matter to them either. A president and a vice president who take personal interest in the surveillance of their political opponents also does not matter.”

He suggested, “There was a time, however, when all of this did matter. There was once a time when this would be viewed as the story of the century, including the unmasking of Biden himself in this investigation. But these are not those times, and this cannot be the story. Russian collusion is the story and, as Biden stressed, the rest is just a diversion. It is up to the public to decide who has been ultimately unmasked by the Flynn investigation.”