Jonathan Swan: Supreme Court ruling on Trump tax documents ‘could have been worse’ for president

SUPREME COURT BLOCKS CONGRESS FROM GETTING TRUMP’S TAX RECORDS, SENDING CASE TO LESSEN COURT

Swan added, “I probably would have had them by now. This is the speed at which things leak out of Congress.”

The court declined to issue a definitive ruling on whether congressional committees can have access to Trump’s financial records, throwing the issue back to the lower courts.

The case involves subpoenas from four Democratic-led House committees for banking and accounting records involving Trump and his family. The ruling means it’s highly unlikely Congress would get the records before the November election.

“We don’t yet know exactly how fast this will proceed,” Swan said, “but if the outcome ends up being that his financial records do not become public before the election, which seems the more likely outcome right now, that is a political victory for Donald Trump.”

In a separate ruling, the court declared Trump vulnerable to a subpoena over his financial and tax records by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. – also throwing the issue back to lessen courts.

Trump voiced his displeasure with the high court on Twitter, calling their decision unfair “to this Presidency or Administration” and a “political prosecution.”

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.