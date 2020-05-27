Jonathan Steingard, Christian singer, no longer believes in God

In a current prolonged publish on his Instagram account, the singer shared that he no longer believes in God.
“I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest,” he wrote in the caption to his multi-image publish of his assertion. “I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning.”
In his notice Steingard defined how he got here to his newest view.
“After growing up in a Christian home, being a pastor’s kid, playing and singing in a Christian band, and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most of the things in my life – I am now finding that I no longer believe in God,” he wrote in his assertion. “The last few words of that sentence were hard to write. I still find myself wanting to soften that statement by wording it differently or less specifically – but it wouldn’t be as true.”
According to Steingard, “The process of getting to that sentence has been several years in the making.”
He wrote that he began by privately processing his doubts after which sharing them in dialog with some shut pals.
To his shock, Steingard mentioned, he discovered that his unbelief was shared by others who additionally had grown up in church, however who — like him — feared “losing everything if they’re open about it.”
Steingard mentioned he felt just like the timing was proper to share provided that his band is presently sidelined due to the pandemic.
“God is still FOR Jon & he still matters,” the assertion learn. “Why? Because that truth doesn’t change just because we question it.”