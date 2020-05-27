Jonathan Steingard, Christian singer, no longer believes in God

In a current prolonged publish on his Instagram account, the singer shared that he no longer believes in God.

“I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest,” he wrote in the caption to his multi-image publish of his assertion. “I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning.”

In his notice Steingard defined how he got here to his newest view.

“After growing up in a Christian home, being a pastor’s kid, playing and singing in a Christian band, and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most of the things in my life – I am now finding that I no longer believe in God,” he wrote in his assertion. “The last few words of that sentence were hard to write. I still find myself wanting to soften that statement by wording it differently or less specifically – but it wouldn’t be as true.”