Jonathan Rea’s worst-ever Kawasaki finish

After completing 2nd behind Ducati’s Scott Redding in Saturday’s Jerez opener, Rea won the Superpole race on Sunday early morning to take pole for the 2nd feature-length encounter.

But the five-time WSBK champ had a hard time severely as he lost the lead at the start of the 2nd lap and faded all the method to 6th, 12.5 s behind Redding.

Excluding races in which he stopped working to finish, Rea’s previous worst outcome for Kawasaki, which he participated in 2015, was 5th location in the 2018 Phillip Island opener, having actually not ended up as low as 6th because the 2014 Laguna Seca round aboard a Ten Kate- run Honda.

“I had huge grip problems from lap one,” Rea showed. “I was running the tough tire [on Saturday], which felt actually excellent, and I believed with more rubber on track it would even much better[on Sunday] I thought about that possibly it was the very first lap and it would take some cleansing and it would come excellent, however it never ever did.

“It was the longest race I have actually had. I was protecting my position a lot, not how I wished to ride. Frustrating race, I’ll attempt to forget it.

“This track has actually not been the kindest to us in the past, I seem like [on Saturday and Sunday morning] we turned that around and the bike was working fantastic. I do not desire this bad race to cloud our total conclusion from the weekend.”

Asked if he had …