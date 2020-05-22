Jonathan Leko: West Brom winger reflects on incident with Leeds’ Kiko Casilla | Football News





Jonathan Leko claims he is concentrated on the future and also obtaining totally suitabled for following period

West Brom winger Jonathan Leko talks to Sky Sports News press reporter Dharmesh Sheth concerning the incident entailing Leeds’ Kiko Casilla, his future and also promo potential customers for the Baggies …

To claim it’s been an active 8 months for West Brom onward Jonathan Leko would certainly be an exaggeration.

As he proceeds his healing from a former cruciate tendon (ACL) injury suffered in December while on financing at Charlton, the imposed break has actually enabled him time to recall on the racist misuse he experienced Leeds’ caretaker Kiko Casilla.

The incident occurred on September 28 in 2015. Casilla was provided an eight-match restriction 5 months later on.

Jonathan Leko was on financing at Charlton previously in the 2019-20 period

When the penalty was passed on, Leko examined “whether I would be prepared to go through it all again were I on the receiving end of similar abuse in the future”.

In an unique meeting with Sky Sports News, he disclosed there’s been no call from Casilla or Leeds – not to mention an apology.

“I’m simply pleased it mores than currently, he stated.

“At the moment, I was irritated the length of time it required to obtain dealtwith That most likely made me really feel poor since no one was paying attention to me or taking me seriously.

“Now I’ve transformed my position and also would certainly inform individuals to report any type ofincident I had a conference with the PFA and also they claim if it takes place once again, they can quicken the procedure and also obtain individuals to aid.

“I’ve had great deals of assistance – particularly fromCharlton I’ve had absolutely nothing from the Leeds United side. It shocks me a bit as I believed I would certainly obtain some type of an apology, however I think they need to back their gamer.

“It’s done now and I want to move on. I don’t want to talk it over with him. No – I don’t want to do that.”

Reflecting on the suspension of English football amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Leko is attempting to see the extensive pause as a favorable, after his ACL injury ruled him out for the rest of the 2019-20 period

“I don’t think it’s impacted me”, he included. “I assume I’ve dealt with it ok and also I’m satisfied and also attempting to obtain suitable for following period. I really feel I’m psychologically more powerful than I’ve ever before been. Especially with the injury, I seem like I can survive things a great deal extra conveniently.

Kiko Casilla was handed an eight-match restriction for racially abusing Leko

“It came with the most awful time. I was playing and also Charlton were a great suitable for me. It was a great discovering experience for me. I actually suched as Lee Bowyer – he provided me a great deal of chances.

“The healing is working out up until now and also I’m in advance of routine. It’s been hard since I can not enter into the training school due to the pandemic, so I’ve been doing it on my very own in the garage. Normally the physio exists to aid you, however it has actually made me more powerful.

“If I was healthy, and also the period was back, I would directly return in. But I do comprehend those that would not. Some have households and also individuals in your home they wish to safeguard.

“I sympathise with them, but personally I would play. I’ve not been tested, but some of the players have.”

On Wednesday, the EFL board took a look at 3 various scenarios presently encountering the Championship, League One and also League Two, in establishing just how in conclusion the 2019/20 period.

West Brom are 2nd in the Championship table on 70 factors after 37 matches played, while Charlton are 2 factors adrift in the transfer area.

“I want West Brom to get promoted and Charlton to stay up,” Leko included.

“That’s what I desire directly. It would certainly be so severe on Charlton since they have actually only simply entered the transfer fight so it would certainly be difficult on them.

“Slaven Bilic has been really supportive. He’s been asking about my injury and how I’m doing. I’m now just fully focused on the future. Getting back fit and getting ready for next season.”