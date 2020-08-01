Jonathan Isaac: Orlando Magic forward first NBA player not to kneel during anthem | NBA News

Jonathan Isaac has actually ended up being the first NBA player not to kneel during the nationwide anthem considering that the league rebooted play on Thursday.

The Orlando Magic forward, an ordained minister, was likewise the first NBA player not to sport a Black Lives Matter t-shirt during the playing of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ anthem.

Ahead of the Magic’s 128-118 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets, Isaac stood while his team-mates knelt around him.

Brooklyn Nets’ Garrett Temple dribbles as Isaac protects



Explaining his position, Isaac stated: “Absolutely I think Black LivesMatter A lot entered into my choice. Kneeling or using a Black Lives Matter Tee shirts do not work together in supporting Black lives.

” I do think that Black lives matter, I simply seemed like it was a choice I had to make, and I didn’t seem like putting that t-shirt on and kneeling went together with supporting Black lives.

” I do not believe that kneeling or placing on a Tee shirts for me, personally, is the response.

“For me, Black lives are supported through the Gospel, all lives are supported through the Gospel.”

Isaac, who scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and got 6 rebounds in the Magic’s win, got the assistance of his coach Steve Clifford who backed the choice of the player to stand and not kneel.

“That’s a personal decision,” Magic coach Clifford stated.

Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has actually backed Isaac’s position



“We’re all supporting each other in this, and if men are not comfy kneeling and they desire to stand, no one has an issue with that.

“I support him. His team-mates support him. The organisation supports him. That’s part of living in our country.”

All gamers and coaches for the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers had actually kneeled for the anthem on Thursday.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Becky Hammon both meant the anthem on Friday and both used Black Lives Matters t-shirts.

