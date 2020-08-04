Jonathan Isaac Cleared for Monday Scrimmage

For the first time in nearly eight months, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has the go-ahead to play for his team. Josh Robbins of The Athletic wrote on Sunday that the 22-year-old will suit up in the team’s Monday scrimmage.

Isaac has been out since Jan. 1 with a severe left knee sprain and bone bruise. The league’s hiatus gave him plenty of time to recover but even still, his status in the restart was unknown. When the Magic joined the bubble, Isaac did so in order to continue rehabbing.

If Isaac, who was recently cleared for contact practices, responds well to scrimmage action, he’ll give the currently playoff-bound Magic another option in their tool chest as they look to make noise in the postseason.

Isaac’s unparalleled defensive versatility has been missed since he went down with his injury on New Year’s Day. Prior to then, he had averaged 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

236