Jonathan Dos Santos and Kylie Jenner, Who is really the woman that comes in the bed?

The player The Los Angeles Galaxy and the Mexican national team, Jonathan Dos Santos, blew up the social networks to channel a photograph in bed with a lady in a circumstance so it’s more express, causing incredible chaos as many supporters claimed this was the famous Kylie Jenner, sister of Kim Kardashian.

After filtering the preview on informal communities, the twitter users didn’t take long to go for a stroll at the “private investigator” to convey it in and were given the assignment to check whether the secretive lady from the photograph of Jona Dos Santos was, actuality, the millionaire businessman.

Some accepted that it was Kylie Jenner, who as of late severed her relationship with the dad of her little girl, the rapper Travis Scott, in spite of the fact that others guaranteed that it was a dear companion of the most youthful of the Kardashians, while others gave with the genuine personality of the “friend” of Dos Santos.

El Departamento de Reconocimiento Facial de LMXS ha dictaminado que la fémina en cuestión no es Kylie Jenner, sino Amanda Trivizas. También el peritaje apunta que @jona2santos estaba pedo y subió la foto.

Se arrepiente y aplico la táctica del “Ya estoy afuera, sal a abrirme”. pic.twitter.com/YqNNj1cNDp — eLiga MX Shitposting (@LigaMXShitpost) May 8, 2020

Amanda Trivizas, a well known Instagrammer American who has dealt with an enormous number of devotees in this interpersonal organization, because of the interesting photographs that hang all the days wearing their swimming outfits.