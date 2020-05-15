Jonas Brothers release new single ‘X’

The sibling group launched “XV,” a particular two-song bundle that includes their new single “X” with Latin Grammy Award-winner Karol G and the single “Five More Minutes.”

The two songs had been featured within the band’s lately launched live performance movie and documentary “Happiness Continues,” and audiences have been clamoring for the music to be launched.

“Five More Minutes” was first teased with a clip through the 2020 Grammy Awards in February.

After a six-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers are preserving busy.