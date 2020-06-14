Jon Wells: What will Super League look like on restart? | Rugby League News





Will the scrum remain a part of rugby league in 2020?

Sky Sports rugby league expert Jon Wells analyses the sport’s proposed rule changes and the impact they could have on Super League…

We are creeping towards the resumption of the 2020 Super League season.

As rugby league fans, we never thought i would be wishing the summer months away even as we are doing at present so that as we do, we look at the potential of a new-look game when August arrives.

The RFL Laws Committee have recommended the implementation of some amendments to the overall game and the clubs are considering the merits of these changes. We will know the end result in the next three weeks.

One will be familiar to those folks who have been absorbing the NRL coverage going back three weeks; others will elicit “about time” responses from everyone active in the sport; plus one could send seismic waves of panic or celebration through the overall game, depending on your standpoint.

Adopting the ‘six again’ rule

The removal of scrums

Outlawing the purpose of contact for a third defender in a tackle on or below the knee

Removing a decrease in interchanges for late changes to the 21-man

The ‘six again’ rule

If you are able to accept that the last 90 days have turned the world ugly, then you can accept the need to park the argument that you shouldn’t be making rule changes mid-season – undoubtedly for rule changes that protect their game’s biggest and most essential asset, the players.

We will return to this theme below. But additionally, it applies here and Super League has effectively benefited from a three-week trial of the innovative ‘six again’ rule, that has received very nearly universal acclaim since its introduction in the NRL on their restart.

As an abstract concept, the rule initially raised concerns that it could blow apart defences and result in cricket scores. The reality has been a little different, one in which an edge is still afforded to the team in possession who’ve been hampered, but in addition a rule change it doesn’t automatically move the point of the attack up the field 20 or 30 metres since it normally would from a penalty and the resultant kick to touch.

It in addition has notably improved the flow of the overall game in general. There are fewer stoppages in play which is more aesthetically pleasing. The optics are good.

26:41 Hull KR head coach Tony Smith has urged the RFL to not rush any proposed rulechanges Hull KR head coach Tony Smith has urged the RFL not to rush any proposed rulechanges

In short, the ‘six again’ rule provides an advantage of additional tackles sideways in possession – even though these do appear anecdotally thus far to be early in the tackle count – while also giving the defensive unit the opportunity to “rescue” a defensive set.

Relatively minor ruck infringements no further necessarily mean you’re defending your personal line.

Verdict: Bring it on.

Protecting the legs of standing ball-carrier

This is self-explanatory. Third defenders adding to a tackle now must make contact above the ball carriers knee joint.

Verdict: Yes. About time.

Removal of interchange reduction as a punishment

Teams could no further be punished for late changes with their 21-man squads

The intention with this rule, that was introduced without dissent prior to the 2020 season, was to eliminate an administrative area of the game which was allegedly open to some gamesmanship – for want of an improved word – for club coaches.

In 2019, a 19-man squad must be declared 48 hours before kick-off. This could be changed on medical grounds and the feeling was that this was regularly abused to mislead the opposing camp.

This year’s iteration saw the squad to be declared risen to 21 – also 48 hours ahead of kick off – on the proviso that any changes to this expanded declared squad after the submission deadline would incur the increasing loss of an interchange.

Given the increased likelihood of forced changes upon the resumption of Super League, say, from temperature readings came ultimately back by players within the 48-hour window, this is apparently another common-sense solution to a rule which could not have anticipated the effects of a global health pandemic.

Verdict: Yes, I agree, implement the change.

The removal of scrums

Scrapping scrums is seen as key to decreasing the danger of viral transmission

The concept and the practical mechanics of the scrum took on huge significance and increased focus since the advent of coronavirus.

It is the part of the game which, naturally, is of most concern the medical experts advising the RFL when mitigating from the risk of virus transmission within our contact sport.

Say there are on average 12 scrums a game, concerning the binding and heavy-breathing of nearly half the on-field playing personnel, for up to 25 seconds at the same time.

One can see how this period of time in close proximity has turned into a key issue when seeking to the continued health of players and, therefore, the continuation of the season once restarted. So, the argument and the proposal seem to be valid ones.

Perhaps it isn’t a case of we can’t afford to reduce the scrum, rather can we afford to keep it – at the least for now? Jon Wells

However, the scrum in league is sacrosanct to many. It is one of the central identifying tenets of the overall game. The problem is that the continuation of the scrum and the mitigation against virus transmission are increasingly noticed in the current environment as mutually exclusive.

Perhaps it isn’t a case of we can’t afford to lose the scrum, rather can we afford to help keep it – at least for the present time?

There is also a fairly cogent argument that the game has evolved into a different beast from its old-fashioned roots and it has possibly outgrown the need for a scrum as a facilitator to restart play.

We have found excellent ways of restarting play, already well-established in the game with no need for scrums – which, by the way, are 99 percent uncontested anyway. We curently have the handover rule which covers one in possession on the past play, why not extend to all tackles?

0:48 RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer comments on the probability of promotion and relegation to and from Super League in 2020 RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer comments on the likelihood of promotion and relegation to and from Super League in 2020

The counter-argument the scrum opens the field up for outside backs does not appear to hold water in the modern game. Breaks by players and their filtering into the defensive line from the scrum are pretty efficient today and, because of this, we see little to no exposure of this additional space on early plays from this old-fashioned restart of play.

Does this temporary rule change, enforced due to unforeseen circumstances, provide perfect chance to streamline the game further? Time and experience with the game without scrums in 2020 will give us the solution.

Verdict: We can not afford to not implement. Then we can assess its impact at the end of the season.

So, some interesting times, and challenges, ahead for players and coaches. Whatever the sport looks like on its reunite, one thing holds true: It will be great to be back.