Jon Wells: Super League’s restart could see rugby league’s biggest changes since video referee | Rugby League News

Jon Wells says we could see the biggest change in Super League since the advent of the Video Referee – if your choice to scrap scrums goes beyond the 2020 season

Jon Wells believes rugby league could be witnessing a glimpse into the future of the game when Super League resumes on Sunday, August 2.

The competition will restart after being suspended for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic with a triple-header at Headingley survive Sky Sports, albeit with the ‘six-again’ rule from the NRL being implemented, and scrums suspended for the rest of the season.

Former Super League player and Sky Sports rugby league expert Wells is particularly excited by the latter change to the guidelines, seeing scrums as largely redundant in the modern game, and senses both changes could become permanent should they prove to be profitable.

“I have a feeling if this goes well, you could see the biggest change in Super League since the advent of the video referee and that’s what I love about rugby league in this country,” Wells told Sky Sports News. “We’re proactive, we’re nimble and we can think on our feet to ensure the sport succeeds and thrives.

“What it will do, along with the ‘six-again rule, is change the size and shape of a squad and the size and shape of players probably will become more uniform.

“You’re going to have players who’re going to be asked to do big minutes, who’re fit and strong and that is going to function as long-term knock-on effect.

“I personally won’t be sad to see the back of scrums, this is an ever-evolving sport and I think this is going to be an interest guinea pig period, and we’ll see how that plays out for the rest of the season into 2021.”

As with all other sports which have restarted recently, Super League matches will be played behind closed doors until it is deemed safe to permit spectators to begin returning to stadiums.

Wells hopes it won’t be long to wait before teams are allowed to open the gates for fans, but knows compromises need to be made to permit the season to resume.

“It’s no secret every single Super League club is heavily reliant on gate receipts,” Wells said. “First and foremost, from a financial point of view and a sustainability point of view crowds are massively important.

“Secondly, most of all for the viewing public, us as pundits and players is atmosphere. The fans would be the lifeblood and providing that partisan support, and really lifting the atmosphere in a stadium is huge.

“We’ve seen what life looks like without any crowds and I don’t believe it’s something any sport wants to stick with for long.

“Certainly, for the first period of August and the first few weeks of September we’ll be doing it without crowds, but if that’s the compromise we have to make to get the show back on the road then the players will be more than happy to do that, I’m sure.”

The first round of matches sees Hull KR against Toronto Wolfpack, Catalans Dragons playing Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos taking on Huddersfield Giants in three re-arranged matches.

That is followed by a complete round of six fixtures, again at Headingley, on August 8 and 9 with the standard season running until the middle of November.

Huddersfield and Catalans are two of the teams which will be playing on August 2

“It’s planning to be 20 weeks to the day since there was last Super League action on Sky Sports and this fixture list has been caused by a lot of work and a reasonable bit of compromise all round, without any little handwringing,” Wells said.

“I think massive credit needs to go right to the RFL, Super League and the clubs for the compromises they have had to create to get this back underway.

“There needed to be a credible season and we’ve been able to achieve that so far, so I’m massively looking to getting this season back underway.”