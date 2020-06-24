Jon Stewart: ‘There will always be room for political satire’

Image copyright

Jon Stewart left The Daily Show in 2015 after hosting it for 16 years





Releasing a new movie at a time the entire world is facing enormous challenges is “like showing up to a plane crash with a chocolate bar”, as Jon Stewart put it recently.

“It feels ridiculous,” the former host of The Daily Show told The New York Times. “There’s tragedy everywhere, and you’re like, ‘Uh, does anybody want chocolate?'”

The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with global protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody, have remaining few people in the mood for frivolity.

But despite his characteristic self-awareness, the release of Stewart’s new feature film will be warmly welcomed by those who miss his presence in the US TELEVISION landscape.

Stewart, now 57, hosted satirical news programme The Daily Show for 16 years. He was a highly influential figure, attracting a dedicated audience who tuned in every night to hear his shrewd undertake the day’s stories.

By the time that he left in 2015 (to be succeeded by Trevor Noah), that he said that he was tired and ready for a fresh challenge. Which is the key reason why he embarked on writing and directing Irresistible – a comedy about political campaign financing, as told through a small-town mayoral race in rural Wisconsin.

Steve Carrell plays political strategist Gary Zimmer in Irresistible





The film, which stars Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne, was due to hit cinemas come early july, but is currently being released on line instead. It may not have now been the in the pipeline platform, but that’s something Stewart isn’t too concerned with.

“Obviously having a movie that you made come out online instead of in theatres is maybe the greatest tragedy that is occurring in our world right now,” that he tells BBC News, tongue firmly in cheek.

“I mean, I know people are struggling with the pandemic, and hundreds of years of racial injustice, but when are people going to really think about how I feel?”

Irresistible sees retired marine colonel Jack Hastings (played by Chris Cooper) go viral after building a passionate speech at a town hall meeting in the fictional city of Deerlaken, Wisconsin.

The on line video is brought to the eye of political strategist Gary Zimmer (Carrell), who travels out there to convince Hastings to run because the Democrats’ candidate for Mayor.

Zimmer sets about moulding Hastings to the perfect candidate, but as his campaign gathers steam, they face competition from Faith Brewster (Byrne), who has been deployed to perform the Republican campaign.

Rose Byrne has previously starred in Bridesmaids, Peter Rabbit and TELEVISION drama Damages





One issue the film highlights is how much money can be spent (or arguably wasted) on political campaigns. Without revealing any spoilers, the movie’s unexpected ending is something Stewart hopes will challenge the traditional political structures all of us take for granted.

“I’ve spent a lot of years detailing the daily foibles, and that’s kind of a narrow view and it’s myopic,” Stewart says. “So it was a way of stepping right back and really trying to look at [politics] as a method. Sort of like the huge difference between being truly a weather man and a climatologist.

“So I spent a lot of years as a weather man, and I decided to step back and go ‘why is it always raining here? What’s going on?!’ and to view it from that perspective.

“And the key to it is to hopefully have the audience kind of believing that they’re watching this other movie that’s buying in to all the tropes that we’re given. So that when you finally reveal [the ending], you could have that moment of ‘oh right, why do we accept this method as it is designed?'”

‘Always room for satire’

Reviews of the film came out earlier in the day this week, and some critics think Stewart succeeds in his mission.

“Taken on its own terms, this buoyantly funny comedy offers lip-smacking entertainment that will surprise many with its skewering of both sides,” said David Rooney in The Hollywood Reporter.

But not individuals were won over. “The supposed satirical attitude of Irresistible can’t conceal the fact that it’s contrived, unfunny and redundant,” wrote Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

The Daily Show won two Emmy Awards in 2015, after Stewart's final year on the programme





The Telegraph’s Tim Robey said: “American politics do such a sterling job of currently satirising themselves, it’s hard to know where an electoral comedy like Jon Stewart’s Irresistible gets off in the hunt for added purchase. Watching it proves the point: the film tries to scale a gargantuan mountain of a subject, and just keeps slipping repeatedly down the sides.”

The point about real-life politics going beyond satire has been made so often lately it’s develop into a cliché. Countless writers and comedians have complained it’s difficult to create fun of a situation that they already consider to be a parody.

But Stewart thinks there will always be a spot for it in society.

“[Charlie] Chaplin made The Great Dictator during World War Two,” he highlights. “I think there will always be room and a need for that type of commentary.

“But I also genuinely believe that it’s the least efficacious agent of change. So while I think it will always be there, I also think it’s what you’re seeing now – direct action in the streets brings about change,” that he says – a mention of the the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

“Comedy bits are fun to pass around the internet, and this movie belongs compared to that oeuvre.”

Carrell's character takes charge of the Jack Hastings for Mayor campaign





Shooting a film will be a lot of effort, to put it mildly. Cast and crew work extended hours intensively for weeks or months at a time, before the laborious post-production process begins.

But asked that is more gruelling, writing and directing a film or hosting a regular talk show, Stewart says: “Hosting a show, no question. No question. You’re talking about 16 years.

“Now, if I had to focus on this movie every day for 16 years then I’d probably say that’s gruelling too, nevertheless the one thing you receive when you’re carrying out a daily talk show is it’s not just all foreplay. The film has a different feel, you’re working and working, nevertheless, you don’t get that thing you receive on a television show, that is the performance and the audience there for you.

“And the reward of working every day, was the dessert of getting to perform it in front of an audience. In a film you don’t get that, but you get the quieter pleasure of being able to spend more time crafting something with a little more nuance than you might when you’re just trying to get that 6pm deadline.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced cinemas would be in a position to re-open from 4 July, as part of the ongoing easing of lockdown restrictions.

But Irresistible is continuing with its in the pipeline online release this week-end.

“I’m excited for people to get a chance to see it, hopefully it’ll be a nice distraction,” Stewart says. “You always design a movie for that social response, you love to see it with a group of people, but I’m also hoping that it’s pleasant to watch in the comfort of your own home.”

Irresistible is available to rent on VOD platforms on Friday.