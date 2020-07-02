Jon Stewart Outrageously Tells Whoopi Goldberg That ‘White Power’ Is Playing In Trump’s Head ‘All The Time’

Jon Stewart, the former host of “The Daily Show,” just launched yet another outrageous attack on Donald Trump, this time accusing the president of being a racist white supremacist.

While appearing on the ABC talk show “The View” on Monday, Stewart outrageously told host Whoopi Goldberg that the language “white power” are constantly playing in Trump’s head. He said this in a reaction to Goldberg asking him in regards to a video that Trump retweeted (and then deleted) within the weekend showing someone chanting “white power” throughout a protest at a retirement home.

“We just talked about you know whose retweet of the video of his supporters yelling white power. Just out of curiosity, you think he couldn’t hear or didn’t hear what was being said?” Goldberg asked. “Maybe he had, you know, wax in his ear or something.”

Stewart responded by taking his anti-Trump invective to a complete new amount of crazy:

“No. I think just white power is playing in his head all the time. So he hears it from somewhere else, he just thinks —I think it’s just like Muzak just kind of playing in his head all the time, so he doesn’t really listen to it. And listen, that’s The Villages in Florida. I’ve got to tell you that parade reminded me of a lot of Passover Seders I have been to. That’s pretty much how it goes. Let’s celebrate our freedom Egypt, and then you guys can curse at each other. I’ve got relatives that are to the right of Genghis Khan. So I have been to that party. It’s not a fun party.” “I just feel like we’re in such pain. There’s so much anguish. And I think it’s clear in this election, look, what’s Donald Trump going to run on? His record? That’s not going to happen. So this is going to be— he’s going to go Father Coughlin. Like, this is going to be the single most divisive campaign we’ve ever faced. He’s going to be meth head Nixon. It’s going to be Southern Strategy, all fear-mongering. You see it right now. He’s basically just sitting in his basement, tweeting out the fear-based trolling videos. This is what it’s going to be.”

After years of maybe not hosting “The Daily Show,” it’s clear that Stewart is desperately trying to use Trump to keep relevant. Stewart should know that nobody cares what he’s to say anymore, but just like the true Hollywood narcissist he is, this knowledge doesn’t seem to have hit him yet!

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on July 1, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

