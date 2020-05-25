Comedian and 9/11 first responder advocate Jon Stewart talks to CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux about his frustrations with Congress over funding health care for the first responders, saying this is a life-or-death issue for them. #CNN #News
source
Jon Stewart explains why he's frustrated with Congress
Comedian and 9/11 first responder advocate Jon Stewart talks to CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux about his frustrations with Congress over funding health care for the first responders, saying this is a life-or-death issue for them. #CNN #News