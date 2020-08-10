Jon Rahm unseats Justin Thomas, returns to world No. 1

After a one-week demotion, Jon Rahm is back to the leading area in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Rahm reached worldNo 1 for the very first time in his profession last month with his success at the Memorial, just to hang back toNo 2 when Justin Thomas caught the WGC-FedExSt JudeInvitational But Rahm’s T-13 surface at the PGA Championship sufficed to edge him back in front of Thomas, who connected for 37 th. The margin stays thin: Rahm’s brand-new point average is 8.78, while Thomas’ is 8.77

New PGA champ Collin Morikawa leapt 7 areas fromNo 12 toNo 5 after a two-shot success at TPC HardingPark Runner- up Paul Casey went up 9 areas toNo 19 in the world, while a T-2 surface assisted Dustin Johnson remain one area ahead of Morikawa atNo 4. Jason Day (T-4) went fromNo 42 toNo 32 after his 4th top-10 surface in as lots of starts, and the exact same outcome assisted Scottie Scheffler relocation fromNo 59 toNo 46.

With Rahm now ahead of Thomas, the brand-new leading 5 consists of Rory McIlroy atNo 3 followed by Johnson andMorikawa Webb Simpson dropped 2 areas toNo 6, with Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Adam Scott completing the top 10.

After a T-37 surface at the PGA, Tiger Woods dropped one area toNo 16 in the current rankings.