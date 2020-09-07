Jon Rahm sinks incredible 66-foot putt to win playoff at BMW Championship

“That stretch of waiting for DJ, him making the putt, going in the playoff, me making the putt, then trying to stay mentally in it just in case he made the last putt. It’s been a rollercoaster, but so much fun.”

Down to the wire

Sitting on six over after the opening two rounds, not many would have had Rahm down as a contender for the title at Olympia Fields.

And any faint hopes the Spaniard had seemed to be slipping away on the fifth hole on Saturday when he inexplicably picked up his ball on the green before marking it and was assessed for a one-shot penalty , turning a par into a bogey.

But a bogey-free final round 64 meant he led on four under when he finished on Sunday. And Rahm was praying that the penalty wouldn’t come back to haunt him.

“I…