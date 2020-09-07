Jon Rahm sinks incredible 66-foot putt to win playoff at BMW Championship

After Dustin Johnson sunk a weaving, 43-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to force a playoff with Rahm, the world No. 2 went one better on the first hole of the pair’s shootout.
With 66 feet between Rahm and the title, the 25-year-old rolled in a putt that made its way from wide left all the way back to the hole to clinch the second title of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs.
“I still can’t believe what just happened the last hour of play,” Rahm said.
“That stretch of waiting for DJ, him making the putt, going in the playoff, me making the putt, then trying to stay mentally in it just in case he made the last putt. It’s been a rollercoaster, but so much fun.”
Down to the wire
Sitting on six over after the opening two rounds, not many would have had Rahm down as a contender for the title at Olympia Fields.
And any faint hopes the Spaniard had seemed to be slipping away on the fifth hole on Saturday when he inexplicably picked up his ball on the green before marking it and was assessed for a one-shot penalty, turning a par into a bogey.
But a bogey-free final round 64 meant he led on four under when he finished on Sunday. And Rahm was praying that the penalty wouldn’t come back to haunt him.
“I…