Jon Rahm belatedly set world No 1 as a serious goal during coronavirus lockdown | Golf News





Jon Rahm is prepared for his very first occasion as world No 1

Jon Rahm is prepared for his very first competition as the world No 1, an accomplishment he set as among his primary targets during the current lockdown.

Rahm’s remarkable success at The Memorial Tournament made him enough indicates dismiss Rory McIlroy at the top of the world rankings, making him just the 2nd Spaniard after the late, terrific Seve Ballesteros to reach the top considering that the rankings were presented in 1986.

Rahm’s Memorial win took him above Rory McIlroy at the top of the rankings

But ahead of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, which Rahm begins as joint-favourite with Justin Thomas, the 25- year-old exposed he reset his targets during the coronavirus shutdown and belatedly included “world No 1” to his list of concerns.

“It’s a goal accomplished,” stated Rahm at his pre-tournament interview inMemphis “I believe a great deal of times a individual resets his objectives every year, and even during quarantine I composed brand-new ones. It was the very first time when I stopped joking myself and I acknowledged that I wished to be No 1 in the world and I composed it as a goal.

” I constantly stated it was a repercussion of playing excellent golf. Play excellent, it will look after itself. But it was the very first time I made it agoal At the exact same time, it’s not just to arrive, it’s to remain there.

“I’m here since of what I’ve performed in the last 4 years and ideally I can keep doing simply as great for the next couple of, ideally the next 20 if I can, to remain in this position. It’s a week-to-week thing today, and I’m still unsure if I understand how to handle it.

Rahm just noted world No 1 as a goal during the current lockdown

“But I’m still thinking WGCs, majors, FedExCup, there’s a lot of good things to come that I want to accomplish as well. So I’m more focused on just following my process each and every day and my routines every single day, just what’s helped me get to here, to just keep improving, becoming a better golfer.”

And, with McIlroy and previous ranking-topper Brooks Koepka both having a hard time for consistency considering that expert competitors resumed on the PGA Tour last month, Rahm really considers himself as the very best gamer on earth and a worthwhile world No 1.

“Getting to No 1 in the world, you need to play good golf consecutively for a very long time, and I’ve played consistent golf worldwide for the last four years,” stated Rahm, who has actually gathered 6 European Tour titles and 4 on the PGA Tour considering that early 2017.

Rahm considers himself as the very best gamer in the field today

” I believe nowadays it’s actually difficult to identify one gamer. Brooks is having a difficult year today, he’s not playing his finest, however he has actually won 4 majors in the last couple of years, and Rory played incredible in 2015. So it’s difficult to determine one gamer alone.

“But it would be silly of me to state that I’m not here believing I’m the very best gamer, and I believe all the terrific gamers out there who have actually got to this point are playing like they think they’re the very best gamer. And I believe in golf you require to show that each week.

“So I think every week we go out there trying to prove who are the best players and trying to win. I think that’s how I go.”