Jon Rahm accepts two-shot penalty after victory at The Memorial | Golf News

Jon Rahm received a two-shot penalty post-round after causing his ball to move before he holed a chip shot at the par-three 16th

Rahm moved to planet No one for the first time within the career after finishing the surface of the leaderboard at Muirfield Village, where he just found out about the potential of a guidelines infringement inside a live post-round interview.

The Spaniard had developed a display of splendour at the particular par-three 16th to produce a wonderful chip-in from your rough and offer himself a new four-stroke cushioning over participating in partner Ryan Palmer, simply for TV digital cameras to spot their ball shifting slightly as they addressed their shot.

Rahm had been then advised about the event as he authorized for their scorecard in addition to was given a two-stroke penalty to get a violation associated with Rule nine.4, offered for causing their ball to go as he positioned his membership behind it, with all the 25-year-old possessing few issues with his consequence.

“I promised open honesty and I’m a loyal person and I don’t want to win by cheating,” Rahm mentioned after their round. “The ball performed move. It’s since simple as that.

“The rules associated with golf will be clear. Had I noticed it, i then would have mentioned something. But you have to focus in the digicam to be able to notice something. I possess rough, I’m looking at my touchdown spot. I’m not really considering looking at the ball. I’m among those where I’m looking lower, but our awareness is not really on the ball.

“I want everybody to hear it: It did move. It is a penalty. As hard it is to say for how great of a shot it was — as hard as it is to say that I won’t finish double digits under par. But it did move, so I’ll accept the penalty, and it still doesn’t change the outcome of the tournament.”

Rahm performed alongside Ryan Palmer inside the final party on Sunday

Rahm’s birdie at the 16th became a new bogey after the circular as a result of the particular penalty, leaving behind Rahm using a final-round 75 to end the particular week about nine beneath and about three ahead of Palmer.

“It was so easy to get caught up on arbitrary things like the penalty stroke,” Rahm extra. “And just about all I can point out is as little as this was, it moved; I actually accept it

“It just puts a little bit of an asterisk in it in the sense of I wish I could just keep that birdie because it was one of the greatest shots of my life, right?”