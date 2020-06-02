Jon Jones Returns to Streets to Stop Vandals, Leads Prayer Circle with Cops



UFC star Jon Jones rounded up a crew and hit the streets Monday night time — swearing as soon as once more to shield the City of Albuquerque from violent looters and vandals … and here is the video.

“I called upon some of the men of Albuquerque, New Mexico and quite a few showed up,” Jones mentioned in entrance of a bunch of 21 individuals.

Remember, Jones was out on Sunday night time, too — and forcibly snatched a sprig can from a younger man in the course of the chaos on the streets.



So on Monday, Jones felt compelled to return to motion — and issued this warning to anybody trying to trigger hassle in his metropolis.

“We are fathers, we are brothers, are business owners, we are members of this community and we don’t want to see you spray painting for no reason. We don’t want to see you guys throwing rocks through windows for no reason. We don’t want to see you guys breaking down hard-earned businesses for no reason.”

“Tonight we’re gonna try and stop as many of you as we can.”

Jones defined, “We come in peace. We’re going to use our voices, our numbers and were going to be the difference.”

Jones says the night time was successful — they solely encountered one group of looters — and Jon says they labored with police to cease them.

Jones praised the peaceable protesters within the metropolis who weren’t inflicting hassle.

Later within the night, Jon led a prayer circle with a number of APD officers — and it is fairly shifting to watch.



