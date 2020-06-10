Jon Huntsman announces he has coronavirus amidst gubernatorial campaign in Utah

“After a second try, test results came back positive for Covid-19,” the Utah Republican wrote on Twitter. “Have been experiencing classic symptoms.. like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for Governor. The work goes on!”
“We’re working remotely, we haven’t missed a beat. And we won’t miss a beat. We’ll just keep it up,” Huntsman told CNN. “My focus is going to be getting healthy and as always, making sure we have the best economic plan to get us out of this Covid hole.”
In a video message, Huntsman did not indicate if he himself would stop campaigning given his diagnosis, but said he’ll “stay in touch” regarding his situation.
Huntsman also served as the US ambassador to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush from 1992 to 1993 and ran for president in 2012 before joining the Trump administration.
The Huntsman campaign did not instantly return CNN’s request for comment.
