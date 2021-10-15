Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach after offensive emails revealed
Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after reports emerged of him using homophobic, racist and misogynistic language in emails while working as an ESPN analyst. NFL veteran Ryan Russell, who came out as bisexual in 2019, tells New Day that Gruden’s resignation is not enough and that the NFL needs to be proactive in ensuring that new hires are more diverse and inclusive.

